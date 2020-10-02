Sajkoski: Divisions will end, VMRO’s door is open Macedonia 02.10.2020 / 11:39 The divisions will end, SDSM will be defeated, said the new Secretary General of VMRO-DPMNE Gjorgjija Sajkoski. The door of the Secretary General of VMRO-DPMNE is open for all well-intentioned citizens, he wrote on Facebook. vmro-dpmneGjorgjija Sajkoski Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 02.10.2020 VMRO-DPMNE: The people is the answer to the mafia in power that leads the country to the bottom Macedonia 01.10.2020 VMRO-DPMNE: Zaev and Filipce failed, Macedonia is among the countries with the highest Covid-19 mortality rate in Europe Macedonia 30.09.2020 VMRO-DPMNE to stage Saturday a new protest against the injustice and the ruling mafia Macedonia News Debar will defy Education Minister Carovska and open its high school ELEM management is punishing union representatives by reassigning them to jobs over 100 kilometers from where they live Mickoski calls for a 10 million EUR fund to urgently help grape farmers Filipce meets Commission for Infectious Diseases members over record 225 new Covid-19 cases registered in past 24 hours VMRO-DPMNE EC decides to form a legal team to prepare lawsuit for 4.6 million euros abuse in the SPO, which was confirmed by the State Audit Office Six Covid-19 patients die, a record 225 new cases registered out of 1,694 tests Carovska: Boycott of classes is an unconstructive way to overcome the crisis New school year with 21 teaching days less, says Education Ministry .
