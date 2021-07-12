The government lied about many things, including the chimney that was to be built on REK Bitola, for which they lied, saying that there would be reconstruction of REK Bitola, now they say they will close it, better infrastructure should have been done in Bitola, there were promises that the entrances to the city will be improved, as well as the construction of the city Gradsko-Prilep-Bitola highway for a European Bitola, but we have not seen anything from all that in the past four years, VMRO-DPMNE Secretary General Gjorgija Sajkoski said in Bitola on Monday.

Sajkoski mentioned in front of the people of Bitola that the current government did not fulfill the promise for construction of a Clinical Center in Bitola, pointing out that their incompetence, negligence and unemployment resulted in 5,600 citizens dying or as he said one city in Macedonia less.

For Bitola, the current government promised other projects related to health, but we saw how they work in the health sector because their negligence led us to have one less city in Macedonia or 5,600 people less today and only because of their negligence. That is a result of their inactivity, and they promised here that they will build a Clinical Center in Bitola, said Sajkoski.

Sajkoski stressed that such rule of the SDSM government could be punished in the next local elections.