VMRO-DPMNE is the largest political family where our traditional values are preserved, where solidarity comes first as well as the care for the fatherland and the fight against all retrograde forces, the Secretary General of VMRO-DPMNE, Gjorgjija Sajkoski, said on Friday.

Our fight is possible if each of you contributes. And VMRO opens the doors for the young, capable, educated, experienced, hardworking, honest and those who together with us want to create a future. The future is common. So join us. Be part of the changes that bring the Macedonian spring, which are part of the new vision, of Macedonia not only as you want, but also as you deserve. VMRO-DPMNE from March 20 to April 20 starts with an action to enroll new members. The premises of the municipal committees will be open from 5 pm to 8 pm every working day, wrote Sajkoski.