The changes in the Commission for Infectious Diseases will be aimed at expanding and supplementing its composition, with new, professional staff from several fields. Discussions are underway, and in that direction I had a meeting today with the President and Secretary of the Commission, Minister of Health Bekim Sali told MIA.

The professional work of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, said the Minister, is of utmost importance, and the response to the needs of the citizens is a top priority.