The State Health and Sanitary Inspectorate has been tasked with carrying out an extraordinary inspection at the “Zan Mitrev” Clinical Hospital, and the Malmed Drug Agency has already initiated an extraordinary inspection to determine whether the procedure for clinical trials for hemofiltration has been followed.

The initial findings indicate that the procedure was not followed, but let’s let the actual situation in the “Zan Mitrev” Clinical Hospital be determined and we will have this finding during tomorrow when the deadline for the hospital to declare itself expires, the Minister of Health Bekim Sali said.



The purpose of the report, as he said, will be to determine the actual situation and address all the findings that will be obtained.