One of the fiercest member of the “Colored Revolution” Petrit Saracini, on behalf of the Government performs the accumulation, arrangement and analysis of information and data for the preparation of a report with elaboration and presentation for coordination of media monitoring.

He is one of the 55 freelancers not yet known to the public who are on the payroll of the Government of the Republic of Macedonia.

For his monitoring of the media, he receives a net fee of 42,000 denars on a monthly basis.

The Government has hired several more people for this or a similar position as freelancers, but all of them receive a lower fee than Saracini.

The Government has hired Stefan Ristevski for the position of media monitoring, analysis of media content for preparation of a report with elaboration and pays him a monthly amount of 33,000 denars while Niko Kitani and Goran Mladenovski receive the same fee for the positions of media monitoring and analysis of information and data report with elaboration and media monitoring.

Trajce Kamcevski for performing the job analysis of information and data for preparing a report with elaboration and media monitoring receives a monthly fee of 30,000 denars.

According to the published data, it is clear that the Government has established a parallel department, ie a sector, which monitors the media and their publications, all paid for with public money.

There are other known and unknown names on the list of freelancers.

The Government says that the list of professional associates confirms that there are no “secret freelancers”, but transparently engaged experts to perform tasks for the Government through which the institutions serve the citizens. Among them are also Vanco Uzunov and Sonja Jankovska.