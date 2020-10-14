Former security chief Saso Mijalkov has contracted the coronavirus, his lawyer Ljupco Svrgovski said, adding that he will seek a postponement of the trials against him.

Svrgovski said that Mijalkov is feeling good, after earlier media reports that he developed a fever and a dry cough, and that his wife, ballerina Aleksandra Mijalkova, is also positive. Mijalkov was supposed to appear before the court today in one of the trials against him, where he is charged with illegal wiretapping.

Mijalkov was targetted by the Zaev regime along with the rest of the VMRO-DPMNE party, but has since developed a good relationship with Zaev and is mainly engaged in helping him politically by trying to cause factions against the current VMRO-DPMNE leadership.