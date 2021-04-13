Saso Mijalkov, former director of the Administration for Security and Counterintelligence (UBK), has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for abuse of office in the case dubbed “Vault”.

The former head of his office Toni Jakimovski has been sentenced to 5 years in prison, the former assistant minister in the Ministry of Interior Nebojsa Stajkovic also received a 5 year sentence, and the former head of the Fifth Directorate in the Ministry of Interior Goran Grujevski has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to the indictment, over 860 thousand euros were misused in this case.