Pro-government propaganda journalist Saso Ordanovski caused an incident at today’s government briefing, Lider learns from sources that attended the meeting.

The government called a closed briefing today to discipline journalists.

According to Lider’s source, Ordanoski shocked the present journalists, Minister Filipce and Prime Minister Spasovski.

Something unthinkable happened, during a discussion Saso Ordanoski said he had a contact with a female person from Italy two weeks ago. He said he was tested a week ago and the test was negative. Spasovski and Filipce were shocked, but it was not discussed further, Lider’s source said.

The event shows great irresponsibility for Ordanovski, but also for the government and the crisis team. As the incubation period of coronavirus sometimes exceeds 20 days, this means that Ordanovski, who was not quarantined, endangered everyone present.

Ordanovski and the Government should answer the following questions:

-How long has he been in contact with that person from Italy?

-Where was this contact made?

-Why did he wait a week for testing and why didn’t he go into quarantine?

-Who did he contact with in the period from the contact to the testing?

At the same time, it is strange that government officials, who themselves were at risk, did not react, says Lider.