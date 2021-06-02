Prime Minister Zoran Zaev thinks that the parliamentary majority can only enlarge, not shrink, due to positive policies implemented by the government in all areas. He added that there’s no need for early parliamentary election, so that citizens experience the benefits of a full-term government.

Zaev announced that for the upcoming local elections SDSM will form a coalition with its current partners, but, as he said, it will be further decided whether it will be for the first or second round of the elections.

The good policies, he stressed, are reflected in a stable multiethnic society, clear economic prospects, economic measures that lead to an increase in the average and minimum wage, as well as a better standard of living for citizens in general.