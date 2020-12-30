Zdravko Saveski, a former member of the Presidency of Levica, asked the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Facebook if it was true that he had instructed the judiciary to give Levica to Dimitar Apasiev, so that he could steal votes from VMRO DPMNE.

Is it true that you instructed the judiciary to give Levica to Apasiev, despite the fact that he committed the crime of forging documents, for which one goes to prison? Is it true that you made that calculation so that he could to steal votes from VMRO? Because, let be honest, without his theft of votes, VMRO and not SDSM would have won the elections and maybe they would have formed a government after the elections, Saveski wrote on Facebook.