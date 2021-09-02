The use of the Republic of N. Macedonia is absolutely incorrect and it is a humiliation towards the state and the Constitution, said the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev at a press conference on Thursday.

Our country is called the Republic of North Macedonia, not the Republic of N. Macedonia, and that is a humiliation towards the state and the Constitution. It is disrespecting the Constitution of the state and the name of your country. I can understand that someone does not agree with this process, but we all agree with democracy and democracy says it is the new Constitution that was passed by a two-thirds majority for the future prospects of the children, the youth, our EU and NATO integration, he said.

Zaev called for respect of the Constitution and demands that the political parties and all citizens call the country the Republic of North Macedonia.