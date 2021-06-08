The money from the sale of the town hall is not on the account of the City of Skopje, say VMRO-DPMNE sources. The opposition party suspects that the city mayor Petre Silegov “mysteriously melted” the money from the sale worth 12.7 million euros.

In November 2019, Skopje mayor Petre Silegov sold the town hall for 12.7m euros, treating the new owner to additional land and free of charge utilities. With the money of 12.7 million euros, almost 2 years later no new building was purchased, nor was any new investment started that would benefit the people of Skopje. VMRO-DPMNE asks whether the sale of the town hall was a scam worth 12.7 million euros.

Earlier, we warned that an “agreement” had been made over the building, where the city would be damaged on the principle of new in exchange for old, said the party.

Where are the 12.7 million euros from the sale of the new town hall and what they were used for?, asks VMRO-DPMNE.

The town hall is located on the quay of the river Vardar, which was put up for sale through a public auction, was sold for a starting price of 12.7 million euros. The new owner is the EVN company, which was also the only bidder.