Kanal 5 TV published a video showing a student harassing a professor. According to the TV, it is about an event that happened in October 2019, the attacked professor has the initials B.S., and the director at that time was the person O.K., who, according to the source, did not take appropriate measures!

The TV is asking the Ministry of the Interior to start solving the case immediately. In the video, it can be seen and heard that the student who is filming speaks Albanian (which is totally irrelevant to this incident, he could also speak Chinese).

– The bullied teacher has the initials B. S. and works at the “Jovce Teslickov” high school

– the identity of the students who harass her is not known

– The incident/bullying takes place in the “Jovce Teslickov” economic school in Veles

– The director of the school at that time was a person with the initials O. K. and the current director of the same school is a person with the initials V. T.