Scenes from Kratovo: A hospital from Hell Macedonia 29.09.2021 / 17:23 Citizens of Kratovo shared photographs from the city's general hospital, showing the horrible state it is in. The pictures show a dog wandering the hallways, dilapidated toilets, holes in the ceiling and the general disrepair of the hospital.
