If the school year can’t continue, the Education Ministry plans to have students evaluated using a mix of the grades they had at the end of the first semester and the grades they will get during the on-going online learning, Alsat TV reports.

Many schools across Macedonia have begun holding online courses, with some teachers even uploading video lectures on Youtube. Assignments are given through Google Classroom or other similar platforms, but there is no method for scoring the students yet.

The first semester and the first two months after it were completed regularly, and should provide a basis for the final grades, along with the work accomplished online, the Ministry said.