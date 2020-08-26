The start of the school year could be delayed for a month, said SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev, who is the nominee to form the next Government. The Education and Healthcare ministries were very slow in preparing teachers and the public for the school year, which normally starts on September 1, and schools are not yet prepared for the mass online education that is being proposed.

According to the proposal, elementary school pupils in the first three grades would attend in person – if the parents agree – and some micro public schools with a small number of pupils will also be allowed to have in-person teaching. All other elementary and high school students would attend online classes.

Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce yesterday said that if the numbers of infections continue their slight decline, in time higher grades would also be allowed to attend school in person.