Parents sending kids back to school on September 1 can expect one of three scenarios to play out, education authorities said Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Education’s playbook, the best case scenario is for students to attend classes in person, but what may also happen is for some students to stay virtual or for schools to adopt hybrid schedules this fall.

Making clear that full in-person learning is preferred, the Ministry of Education in a press release reiterated the two other options it has devised for the 2021-22 school year.

One option is for students to attend either online or in-person classes — as was the case in the 2020-21 school year — and the other is for schools to introduce hybrid learning. In the latter scenario, students would be in classrooms only part of the time, with groups alternating weekly between online and in-person instruction.

Whether schools fully reopen, continue to teach some students remotely, or introduce a mix of online and in-person learning depends on the Infectious Diseases Commission. It is monitoring Covid-19 cases before it decides what the fall semester will look like, the release says.

According to the latest official data, a total of 31,447 school employees, or around 60 percent, have been vaccinated so far.