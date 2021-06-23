Students will be required to return to school in September, under safety protocols that are now being developed, said Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce. For much of the previous school year, only the first three grades of elementary school students attended education in person, while all others did so online.

The coronavirus statistics are currently very low, with few new infections and almost no new deaths. Still, it’s unclear if this situation will hold in September, when school starts, and the Education Ministry will require new sanitation protocols from the schools.