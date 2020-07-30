Scooter driver killed in an accident in Bitola Macedonia 30.07.2020 / 12:48 A young man from Bitola was killed while driving an electric scooter yesterday afternoon. The 26 year old man was hit by a car while driving in the northern part of the city. He was immediately taken to a hospital but succumbed to the injuries. bitolaaccidentscooter Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 18.07.2020 Police stopped a group of 43 illegal migrants fro Bangladesh, Pakistan, Syria.. after a traffic accident Macedonia 12.07.2020 13 injured in car accident near Stip village Macedonia 06.07.2020 Durlovski to Sekerinska after the flooding in Bitola – You removed the Star of Kutles from the water pipe covers but forgot to clean them Macedonia News Four Covid-19 deaths, 119 newly infected patients Former Aerodrom Mayor Konevski is buying real-estate worth half a million EUR in a highly controversial development Islamic Community head in Macedonia tests positive to the coronavirus Kosovo’s Ambassador to Macedonia Gjergj Dedaj was also contacted by the Hague war crimes prosecutors EU keeps its borders closed for Macedonian citizens until September VMRO: Prosecutors continue to ignore extensive links of SDSM officials to the Racket scandal Heatwave warning in effect Milcin: We had irregular elections, and we will have a strange dysfunctional government .
