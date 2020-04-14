After receiving the data that for several days in a row there are no new cases of coronavirus in the municipalities of Debar and Centar Zupa, field screening is underway through family doctors, Venko Filipce said at Tuesday’s press conference.

A complete schedule has been made of activities of the family doctors for screening of the citizens, of the newly diagnosed patients for antibodies and to see the possibly acquired immunity. This data will be very important for further examinations, said Filipce.

The Minister informed that of the test results obtained so far from everyone tested in the the Sutka prison, there is not a single positive test. Intensive clinical examinations were performed there in all blocks of the building, the situation was analyzed in detail and so far there are no other positive cases of the virus, but the results of the tests performed on several other prisoners and employees are pending.

So far, a total of 122 health workers have been infected with the virus, and seven of them have recovered. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 908.