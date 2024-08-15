For 1,000 days, SDS, together with Arsovska, have been dividing tenders and approving final accounts, and they are responsible for the chaos in Skopje. Over these 1,000 days, more than 100 million euros worth of tenders have been shared between SDS and Arsovska, according to accusations from VMRO-DPMNE.

The purchase of over 27 million euros worth of diesel fuel for JSP from Pucko Petrol without a rebate marked the culmination of the relationship between Arsovska and SDS. To ensure this tender was approved, Arsovska appointed a person from SDS as the director of JSP.

Millions from JSP ended up in the hands of companies close to SDS, and the same pattern is observed in all other public companies—tenders are the driving force behind the approval of final accounts by SDS and Arsovska.

SDS keeps Arsovska in office so they can continue to steal together. The people see this and will punish them. In 400 days, they will be able to spend time together in opposition, while Skopje moves forward and all the damage caused by SDS and Arsovska is repaired.