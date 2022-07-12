The Central Board of ruling party SDSM supported late Monday the process of launching negotiations for the country’s full-fledged membership in the European Union in line with the draft-negotiating framework resulting from the European proposal of 30 June 2022, put forward by the French Presidency.

Guided by the state and national interests, the highest strategic goals for membership in the EU as well as the interests of all citizens, the Central Board of SDSM at a session unanimously adopted a Decision that supported the process for starting negotiations with the EU, reads the party statement.

The text states that SDSM, as a state-building party, remains steadfast in its determination to unconditionally respect the language, identity, historical and cultural peculiarities of the Macedonian people, as elements that cannot be negotiated with the EU under any circumstances.

SDSM expects these determinations and principles to be supported by all political entities in the Parliament by making further conclusions about the European proposal, according to the parliamentary procedures, the largest ruling party points out.