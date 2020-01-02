The ruling SDSM accepts VMRO-DPMNE’s proposal that Nake Sulev be interim minister in the Interior Ministry. According to the party, Sulev is not a uniformed person and no charges have been filed against him, thus fulfilling the constitutional criteria.

With this proposal of VMRO-DPMNE, the Constitution is not violated, he is not a military or uniformed person and no charges have been filed against him. All requirements have been met for the proposal to go to the Parliament for a vote together with the interim government that is due to conduct the April 12 election, SDSM said.