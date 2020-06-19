SDSM party activists were filmed giving bribes to poor families in Skopje’s majority Roma Shuto Orizari district.

The video, published today, shows a man giving up to 1.700 denars (30EUR) to people instructed to vote SDSM at the coming elections. The posters of the video allege that the bribery is organized by local SDSM candidate Latifa Siskovska and a police official named Serafedin Sefer.

Инфлагранте фатени во поткуп… pic.twitter.com/srVuzDekpw — Дамата од Подземјето (@eJU8EQvRZ22Bbpp) June 19, 2020

Numerous similar incidents were reported on the Roma neighborhoods in cities such as Kumanovo and Strumica, where voters were begin given food parcels in exchange for their votes.