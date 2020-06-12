A video shows SDSM party activists delivering packages with food stamped with the party logo in the village of Sarakino near Tetovo. The campaign is clearly part of widespread bribery of voters the ruling party is conducting across the country, in violation of both electoral rules and coronavirus restrictions.

Село Сараќино тетовско сега! Додека Заев и по цена на човечки животи договара избори, не заборава на поткупот на гласачите Gepostet von Republika Nedelnik am Freitag, 12. Juni 2020

SDSM insists that elections take place as early as July 5, even as barely a quarter of voters say they are prepared to vote so close to the current peak of the epidemic. The party apparently hopes that in an extremely low turnout election it can buy enough votes in the poorest areas of Macedonia to grab a majority in Parliament.

SDSM campaigns to distribute sacks of potatoes and flour in the Roma neighborhoods in Kumanovo and other cities contributed to the spread of the virus and dozens of SDSM party officials, including Government ministers, were hospitalized or quarantined as result of the campaign they are conducting.