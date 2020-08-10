In a press release, SDSM this morning again insisted that they are holding “serious talks to form a stable parliamentary majority that will endure for four years”.

Last week the party said that it has reached agreement on the principles of a coalition with DUI, which would put them just at the 61 threshold for forming a Government, but shortly after SDSM leader Zoran Zaev insisted that a coalition is not yet agreed. After the Parliament was constituted, President Stevo Pendarovski (SDSM) has until August 14 to give the mandate to a candidate, who would then have 20 days to form an actual coalition and present it before the Parliament for approval. The Parliament is evenly split between SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE – both left without a clear shot at forming a Government, and a number of ethnic Albanian parties.