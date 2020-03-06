The general secretaries of the new SDSM and Besa coalition held their first press conference in Macedonian and Albanian language his afternoon. Ljupco Nikolovski and Arianit Hoxha said they were aiming to win the most votes in the sixth election district and would try to secure the necessary legitimacy for Macedonian and Albanian voters.

They emphasized that the MP lists were being made and that a short list of candidates was being considered. The number of candidates Besa will receive will be known after the SDSM congress on Monday.