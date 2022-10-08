Today, the entire Bulgarian people are seeing how their ideals for the creation of a powerful and united Bulgaria from the Danube to the White Sea and from Ohrid to the Black Sea are being realized. The Bulgarian people will always express the greatest gratitude and great recognition to the Axis powers and to their great leaders Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, who achieved the unification of Bulgaria. These feelings will be particularly strong towards Germany, whose armies are operating in Macedonia and the White Sea and who were thus the immediate liberators of these Bulgarian lands. As a sign of gratitude to the one who guided us wisely through all the difficulties so far and who can witness the unification of Bulgaria, for his majesty the Liberating Tsar Boris the Third hurray, hurrah, hurray!!!

This is the short address of Bulgarian Prime Minister Bogdan Filov to the members of the Bulgarian National Assembly from the April 19, 1941 session.

Yesterday in Ohrid, at the ceremonial opening of the association “Tsar Boris the Third”, all that was missing was its president Tome Blazevski, members and guests to start shouting hurray, hurray, hurray! And they had an occasion and a reason for that. Thanks to the government of SDSM and DUI, they once again marked the new political unification of Bulgaria, only in one direction, from Ohrid to the Black Sea. For the other, from the Danube to the White Sea, they will wait for another occasion.

Definitely, the completely non-national, anti-Macedonian government of SDSM and the “unprincipled Albanian-Bulgarian coalition” headed by DUI and the Bulgarian political underground are consciously working on the Ukrainization of the Republic of Macedonia!!! Because, both legally and institutionally, they allow fascisization of certain structures in the country, which unfortunately lead to a complete negation of Macedonianism and the Macedonians and their Bulgarianization!!!

The whole event was held in a tense atmosphere and there was only a small spark missing for things to go in an unwanted direction. How naive Tome Blazevski tried to look! One would think that only sweet words come from his mouth! They chose Tsar Boris III quite by chance, as just an ordinary Bulgarian king, and became admirers of his image and work!