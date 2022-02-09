SDSM and DUI members of Parliament left the session of the Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee, where VMRO-DPMNE put its declaration on Goce Delcev on the agenda. The declaration declares the VMRO leader as a pivotal figure in Macedonian history, at a time when SDSM is under strong pressure to accept Bulgarian claim on Macedonia’s history.

Our colleagues from SDSM/DUI fled, in order to avoid having the necessary quorum at the Committee as soon as we proposed the declaration on the agenda. We will wait, there is time until Ilinden, said Antonio Milososki, head of the Committee.

The VMRO representative then took a photo with Goce Delcev shirts.