Following the scandalous vote on the PPO law, the Parliament moved on to discuss its own dissolution, but it was immediately cut short as the ruling SDSM and DUI parties demanded to put other items on the agenda.

These include changes to the media law, to the law on personal information and on the use of languages. The Parliament is already days into the two months period that is provided in the Constitution as necessary to organize elections, and party leaders have said that today is the final deadline for it to dissolve, or otherwise the election date will have to be postponed after April 12.

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE left the Parliament and said it will only return to vote for its dissolution.