VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM reached agreement to hold the early elections on July 15, said SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev. That was the first possible date put forward by the opposition party, on the condition that healthcare protocols are put in place to protect voters and that an OSCE/ODIHR mission is deployed to monitor irregularities on the part of the Government.

The elections were originally supposed to take place on April 12, but were postponed with the onset of the coronavirus epidemic. SDSM pushed for elections as soon as possible, even in late June, despite the major escalation in the epidemic after the month of Ramadan, while VMRO proposed dates in August and September.

I spoke with Mickoski and he confirmed to me that he will participate in elections on July 15. The elections will take place on Wednesday, Zaev said.

Additionally, changes to the way voters can approach the polling stations and are identified are being put in place.