VMRO-DPMNE MP Ivanka Vasilevska, talked Monday on the “Filibaster” show about the work of the Parliament and the bad government policies.

Vasilevska said that she was extremely disappointed with the work of the Parliament, or more precisely, she said she was disappointed with the way the Parliament and the services function, due to their inactive work, as well as the unserious convening of sessions contrary to the Rules of Procedure.

Vasilevska also added that the behavior of SDSM MPs and their coalition MPs in Parliament is shameful and humiliating for the Macedonian people, because apart from personal material deals, nothing else happens nationally or working to improve the life of citizens of the state.

We all heard how Zoran Zaev negotiated with Boyko Borisov over the businesses he promised him in exchange for support, but from all this it is probably true that Zoran Zaev gave state businesses to another prime minister, and in return received a veto. The biggest loser here is the Republic of Macedonia, not Zoran Zaev, because he does not gamble with his private businesses, but with the destinies and the future of the citizens of the Republic of Macedonia, added Vasilevska.

A few years ago we witnessed a campaign paid by foundations across Europe to destroy the society that functioned much better than this until 2016, but then we saw that a large number of members of SDSM and even VMRO-DPMNE who used the party as a source of enrichment, participated in the so-called colored revolution in order to disintegrate the state, which extremely incorrect and non-statehood, added Vasilevska.

According to Vasilevska, Zoran Zaev is the man who unscrupulously works on the backs of the citizens to create capital for him and his family, while consciously leaving Macedonian citizens jobless on the streets.