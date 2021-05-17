Several mayors from the SDSM party signed contracts worth 2.5 million EUR without publishing detailed overview of the contracts at the website of the Public Procurement Bureau.
This includes Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov and the mayors of Karpos, Aerodrom and Centar – Stefan Bogoev, Zlatko Marin and Sasa Bogdanovic. They all violated laws governing transparency in public procurement, said VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Bojan Stojanoski at a press conference.
We ask whether this was done to conceal the huge disparity in prices paid for similar items. We showed how Aerodrom Mayor Zlatko Marin paid 300 EUr for a trash can and 250 EUR for a basketball hoop. The attempts to hide details about the procurement contracts implies corruption, Stojanoski said.
