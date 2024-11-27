SDSM leader Venko Filipce today presented the new leadership of the party. Aleksandar Dimitrijevic was named Secretary General of the party, and he will be assisted by Ljupco Parmakovski and Martin Kostovski.

Former Environment Minister Kaja Shukova, law professor Ana Cupeska, Metodija Ilievski and Kristina Kostova were appointed vice-presidents of the party. SDSM delegates already named former Soros institute head in Macedonia Fani Karanfilovska – Panovska as deputy leader, a position higher than the position of vice-president.