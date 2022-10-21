Venko Filipce and Bekim Sali took over the procurement of medicines from the clinics and institutes under their authority, under the authority of the Ministry of Health, so now the Institute for Transfusion Medicine does not have basic medicines.

Meanwhile, directors of institutes and clinics verbally and physically attack patients, and no one reacts?!

The Institute for Transfusion Medicine does not have enough medicines, that is, there are only medicines for patients who are in a life-threatening conditions. For those who need medicines to prolong their lives and have a better quality of life despite a serious diagnosis, there is no medicine for them.

Or there is a cure if the citizens are on the verge of dying, so if it helps them, fine, but for those who have serious diagnoses and want to be treated and for whom the doctors can prolong their lives, there is none!