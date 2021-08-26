SDSM blasted for nominating Sugareski for mayor Prilep as ‘fresh’ face Macedonia 26.08.2021 / 17:03 VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski commented on SDSM’s nomination of Goran Sugareski for mayor of Prilep. Now this is a “refreshment” in the offer. MP, Minister, Director… Now he wanted to be mayor, he said. Naum StoilkovskiGoran Sugareski Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 20.04.2021 Stoilkovski: Zaev doesn’t want the country to get a date for EU negotiations because he cares more about the mafia Macedonia 12.04.2021 Stoilkovski: MKD 38,000 monthly fee for Ivana Mitrova, Raskovski’s secretary! Economy 12.01.2021 Sugareski appointed Director of Customs Administration Macedonia News Osmani: For now, we will shelter 750 Afghans, but that number fluctuates Cost of accommodating Afghan refugees put at 1,200 EUR per person Miteva: The alleged split in the SDSM – DUI – BESA coalition is a show for the public Greek Foreign Minister Dendias will come to Macedonia to review the implementation of the Prespa Treaty October 17th marks the beginning of the end of the political careers of Zaev and Filipce Zaev dismisses epidemic concerns from citizens, insists that the census must take place in September Two hit-and-run incidents in Skopje in two days Vardar held to a goalless draw in its first game in Second League .
Comments are closed for this post.