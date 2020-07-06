Deficit spending in the first six months amounted to over 420 million EUR, said opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski during his TV debate with Zoran Zaev, and these funds were used to bribe voters in the run up to the elections.

Mickoski said that the projections were supposed to be half that, but the SDSM led Government insisted to blow up the deficit, ignored the proposed robust economic stimulus measures for the struggling companies and went for welfare spending that can be used most efficiently to buy voters.