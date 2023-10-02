The energy transition is a reality, and government policies led by SDSM are yielding results.

The El Dorado of investments in energy projects from renewable sources has witnessed a new addition – a 55-megawatt photovoltaic plant located near Novaci. This is not just an announcement; the project is already a reality and has been successfully implemented.

This marks a crucial distinction: SDSM is adept at translating energy policies into practical actions that result in lower bills for citizens, whereas DPMNE primarily theorizes.

Photovoltaic installations are visible throughout the country, a testament to our progress. Over the past 20 months, we have installed 450 megawatts of renewable energy, a capacity ample enough to meet the needs of over 135,000 households.

These accomplishments are a direct outcome of the energy policies formulated and implemented by the SDSM-led government. By year-end, we anticipate installing and integrating about 600 megawatts of renewable energy sources into the network, surpassing the capacity of the entire REK Bitola.

We are harnessing clean energy from our Macedonian sun, a move that not only benefits citizens but also safeguards our environment. To put it into perspective, DPMNE managed to install a mere 18 megawatts by 2016. The contrast is stark.

By investing in energy projects, we bolster domestic energy production, decrease imports, and enhance our country’s energy independence. We have a robust plan for transitioning to clean energy production technologies, with numerous projects already underway.

Next on the horizon is the construction of the largest agrivoltaic park, “Stipion,” by a French company, boasting a capacity of 400 MW, along with the largest wind park, Virovi, also with a capacity of 400 MW, developed by a German company. Additionally, a new natural gas cogeneration power plant is in the pipeline.

When combined with the multitude of photovoltaic power plants being erected daily, these projects will pave the way for a medium and long-term energy transition.

This is a monumental success and a testament to the dedication of SDSM. It underscores that with a strategic approach, unwavering commitment, and diligent work, we are on course to become leaders in the green transformation, ultimately utilizing the sun’s energy to lower bills for our citizens.