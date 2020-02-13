Republika has learnt that there is an ongoing bargaining in the Parliament between SDSM and DUI for the smuggling redrawing of electoral districts. Problem is electoral sistrict 6. DUI demands changes, ie Municipality of Debar and Municipality of Mavrovo and Rostuse to be transferred to electoral district 5 instead of electoral district 6. In turn they will support the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office. That is the reason why the Parliament session is late, at which the government is trying to pass the PPO law that, as VMRO-DPMNE accuses, amnesties the crimes committed by the government, the SDSM leadership and their close associates.

