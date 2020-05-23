Officials from the ruling SDSM party began distributing face masks in packages stamped with their party logo “We can”.

Party official Mila Carovska herself posted a photo of an event she held in Skopje’s Karpos district. Despite recommendations to keep distance and reduce unnecessary activities, Carovska posted photos of her meetings with elderly citizens as she gives them bags stamped with the SDSM logo filled with masks.

SDSM is pushing for elections in June, even as the coronavirus statistics in Macedonia remain by far the worst in the region.