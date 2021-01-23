After almost two decades, all normative conditions for conducting a census have been created in the country, according to all international standards and Eurostat regulations, after the majority in the SDSM-led Parliament passed the census law, the party said.

With the census that will be held in the spring, this most extensive statistical operation will collect relevant, accurate data on geographical, demographic, economic, educational, migration, cultural characteristics and information on disability, ie functional disability of the population, said SDSM.

These data, the party adds, are significant for creating many economic policies, balanced regional development, appropriate policies in education, health care, culture, ie for creating sustainable policies and strategies for comprehensive development of the country.