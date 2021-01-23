After almost two decades, all normative conditions for conducting a census have been created in the country, according to all international standards and Eurostat regulations, after the majority in the SDSM-led Parliament passed the census law, the party said.
With the census that will be held in the spring, this most extensive statistical operation will collect relevant, accurate data on geographical, demographic, economic, educational, migration, cultural characteristics and information on disability, ie functional disability of the population, said SDSM.
These data, the party adds, are significant for creating many economic policies, balanced regional development, appropriate policies in education, health care, culture, ie for creating sustainable policies and strategies for comprehensive development of the country.
The obstruction of the census by VMRO-DPMNE is not a way to help the state, but on the contrary, as is the case for many things in recent years. With the call for a boycott of the census, the loser Hristijan Mickoski encourages citizens to break the law, and the very last attempt to count the population in 2011 failed due to the incapacity of VMRO-DPMNE. The destruction of VMRO-DPMNE is defeated again, their attempts to leave the country without an important statistical operation have failed, census will be conducted this spring, reads SDSM’s press release.
