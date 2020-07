SDSM Secretary General Ljupco Nikolovski told the MIA news agency that his party is leading by three seats in Parliament after counting 33 percent of the votes.

Independently verified results are not available as the website of the State Electoral Commission crashed as soon as voting ended. Nikolovski claims that SDSM will secure a clean mandate for victory. VMRO-DPMNE, on the other hand, predicted a win by seven seats.