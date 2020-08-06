Sources from SDSM claim that they have secured a majority to form a government, writes “Fokus”.

This SDSM reaction comes after the reports of “Lajm” and several other media outlets in Albanian language that DUI and VMRO-DPMNE are close to an agreement to form a new government with an Albanian prime minister.

It is obvious that the published texts are transparent political positioning through abuse of the media, in order to achieve better positions in front of the public, but also in the negotiations of certain political entities, SDSM commented.

The party adds that in the coming days, President Stevo Pendarovski will entrust the mandate for government formation to the party leader, Zoran Zaev.