The ruling majority can be scattered, because for now there is great dissatisfaction in the coalition, VMRO-DPMNE MP Nikola Micevski, said Thursday on a TV debate on 24 News.

According to my information, although Mr. Zekiri said that he expects the consolidation of the ruling majority, I believe that there is dissatisfaction among the coalition partners, which can indirectly or directly lead to a change in the situation with the numbers and the parliamentary majority, said Nikola Micevski, coordinator of the parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE and the Coalition “For Renewal of Macedonia”.

