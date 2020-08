SDSM denies the incorrect the reports of TV Kanal 5 the prime minister post has been agreed, three years to be held by Zoran Zaev, one by Naser Ziberi and that DUI will run the PRO and MoI.

It is not true that in the talks between SDSM and DUI a prime minister was agreed on the principle as reported, that is untrue, said the party.

The partye also added that it is not true that any personal decisions and division of departments have already been agreed.