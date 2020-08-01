With the new Parliament set to convene on August 4, SDSM official Oliver Spasovski insisted that talks for forming the next coalition will begin only after that date.

The main parties are evenly divided and none has a clear shot at forming a Government, but under the surface, talks are believed to be going on. Still, Spasovski, who holds the office of interim Prime Minister, insisted that discussions will only begin next week.

Spasovski also denied the allegations from VMRO-DPMNE that SDSM is again resorting to buying of members of Parliament. In the previous Parliament, a dozen representatives elected on the VMRO list were bribed and in most cases blackmailed into joining SDSM, some on a permanent basis, others only for major votes such as the forced renaming of Macedonia.

These are nebulous allegations. We are serious and we approach the forming of the Government seriously, Spasovski said.

VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski replied that, given the past practice established in the previous Parliament, SDSM’s intentions are clear, but that this time they’re unable to get any willing candidatges.