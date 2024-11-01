The SDSM party has been attacking newly appointed intelligence chief Bojan Hristovski for days now, over the English language certificate which he obtained in Bulgaria, during the Covid epidemic, alleging that it was obtained irregularly.

At the same time, SDSM deputy leader Sanja Lukarevska, who was head of the UJP tax authority for seven years, has also obtained the mandatory English language certificate in Bulgaria. She declared that she passed the FCE Cambridge certificate but it was also issued from a Bulgarian language school. The certificate which she deposited in the UJP archives is a certificate of attending the test, but is not the far more professionally looking outline of the actual FCE certificate. Lider radio contacted Lukarevska to ask her about the certificate – after initially insisting that she has a valid document and attacking Hristovski, Lider says that she stopped communicating with them after she was sent a copy of the document in the UJP archives.