SDSM – DUI Government conducted surveillance of opposition officials with drones, and this is now being investigated by the security services, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during the question time in Parliament today.

Drones were flying over my house, and when I would hold meetings in Prilep. It is all contained in the notes of the intelligence and counter-intelligence services. The leader of the opposition was subject to processing with drones and other measures. Is that normal? And now they are afraid and whistleblowers are giving information. There must be accountability for this, Mickoski said.

Mickoski announced that a closed session of Parliament will be held to present these findings. He accused a group of anonymous intelligence officers who have recently sent several letters to outlets close to the SDSM party to protest Mickoski’s plans to reform the security services. The remarks Mickoski made were in response to questions about his appointment of politically prosecuted intelligence officer Bojan Hristovski as new head of the ANB service – SDSM is accusing Hristovski on technical grounds, because he took the mandatory English language exam in a language school in Bulgaria.