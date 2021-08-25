Sources in SDSM inform that the party decided to cut three key incumbent mayors – in Prilep, Centar and Aerodrom – from the coming local elections. If confirmed, it would constitute a major purge of the party.

According to the report, SDSM will nominate Goran Sugareski as Mayor of Prilep, removing the incumbent Mayor Ilija Jovanoski from the race. Sugareski was Zaev’s Transportation Minister, but was removed from this position in 2020. The Mayor of near-by Bitola, Natasa Petrovska, reportedly received the nod to run for another term.

But two othe key mayors are not so lucky. Sasa Bogdanovic in Center will reportedly be axed in favor of the largely unknown Goran Gerasimovski. And Zlatko Marin in another of Skopje’s main urban areas – Aerodrom – will step down in favor of member of Parliament Aleksandar Filipovski.

SDSM is also expected to nominate member of Parliament, party spokesman and a die-hard loyalist of Zoran Zaev, Kostadin Kostadinov, as their candidate in Zaev’s base city of Strumica. Marjanco Nikolov, former member of Parliament who has been sidelined from politics, is expected to run in Veles, signalling that the party has little hope for a good outcome in the race there.

VMRO-DPMNE issued a statement regarding the two nominations in Veles and in Prilep, noting that Sugareski is notorious for his business dealings in Prilep, while Nikolov is a worn-out candidate.